Halloween costumes ideas from Goodwill

Goodwill Halloween costume ideas
Goodwill Halloween costume ideas(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for Halloween costume ideas to fit your budget you may want to check out your local Goodwill store. Goodwill GM David Schlobohm was our guest Tuesday with a few models to present a Halloween fashion show on Midwest Access.

If you would like to contact your local Goodwill store you can reach its website here or you can contact Goodwill in Rochester at (507) (507) 424-1860.

