Halloween concert from Rochester Pops

Rochester Pops Halloween Concert
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Pops Orchestra will present a kid-friendly Halloween concert on Sunday October 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adults, youth and children are invited to wear Halloween costumes and take part in the costume contest during the concert. Prizes will be awarded to best costumer in adult, youth and orchestra member categories. The concert will take place at Bethel Lutheran Church at 810 3rd Avenue SE.

If you would like more information, you can reach its website here.

