Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Pine Island man on the run from police after an alleged domestic assault is still not in custody.

Authorities set up a perimeter on Friday to search for the suspect, which included the Pine Island Public School going into lockdown for a while.

The search was called off after an hour of searching.

The suspect is being described by authorities as a male, 6′1″, approximately 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

A deputy responding to the scene sustained an injury during a foot chase but was not due to contact with or from the suspect.

