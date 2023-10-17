Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Pine Island man on the run from police after an alleged domestic assault is still not in custody.
Authorities set up a perimeter on Friday to search for the suspect, which included the Pine Island Public School going into lockdown for a while.
The search was called off after an hour of searching.
The suspect is being described by authorities as a male, 6′1″, approximately 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.
A deputy responding to the scene sustained an injury during a foot chase but was not due to contact with or from the suspect.
