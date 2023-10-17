Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody

Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Pine Island man on the run from police after an alleged domestic assault is still not in custody.

Authorities set up a perimeter on Friday to search for the suspect, which included the Pine Island Public School going into lockdown for a while.

The search was called off after an hour of searching.

The suspect is being described by authorities as a male, 6′1″, approximately 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

A deputy responding to the scene sustained an injury during a foot chase but was not due to contact with or from the suspect.

