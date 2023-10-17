First Alliance temporarily closing NE Rochester branch

First Alliance Credit Union
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – First Alliance Credit Union is temporarily closing the 320 Alliance Place NE Rochester branch, including the drive-thru, effective Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The decision comes after a construction project was started to repair water damage to the foundation.

As the project advanced, the credit union says it discovered significant damage to the entryway and the drive-thru walls, which has raised concerns about the structural integrity of the building.

The credit union says it does not have a definitive timeline of when the location will reopen in NE Rochester and will provide updates when they become available.

Employees at the NE branch will be reassigned to the 16th Street and Commerce Drive locations.

The 16th Street location will also be open on Saturdays starting on October 21st during this time.

If you have a scheduled appointment with a team member, the credit union says that member will reach out to you to reschedule to a different location.

You’re asked to contact Branch Lead Sunny Ahmed at 507-281-7623 or sahmed@firstalliancecu.com if you have a safe deposit box at the NE branch.

If you have further questions, you’re asked to call 507-288-0330.

