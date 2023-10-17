Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
Mayo Clinic
Rochester City Council to hear presentation on Mayo Clinic’s updated five-year plan at Monday’s meeting

Latest News

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is taken away by police officers during the Oily Money...
Greta Thunberg among climate activists detained at protest to disrupt oil executives’ forum
Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Goodhue Co. Sheriff: Pine Island man still not in custody
KTTC News Now