Athlete of the Week: Olivia Meyer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “It’s it’s been a lot of fun, you know, it’s it’s been a big adjustment from from the start of the year. It’s great to see the amount of character that girls have shown,” said Stewartville Tigers head coach, Elliot Chapman.

The seventh-seeded Stewartville Tigers are on an unbelievable run. A 4-2 quarterfinal win over No. 2 Tri-City United and a 3-2 win over No. 3 Fairmont. Largely in part to sophomore, Olivia Meyer.

“You know, her speed, athleticism, and more of an IQ of position-wise,” added Chapman. “You know she gets more of a focal point up there. You know we can We can get the ball up to her and she can hold the ball up. As I said, she’s technically very good so she can dribble, she can hold the ball up to give us time to push up the field, but she can also stretch the field.”

The Tigers dealt with some injuries at the beginning of the year. So, Meyer filled in on defense but was later moved to forward.

“Her athleticism and technical ability is is very good, so you know it’s it’s more of a case of, you know, she wanted to play up her striker and you know, I give her gave her a shot, and she took it with both hands,” stated Chapman.

“I like scoring goals,” mentioned Olivia Meyer.

A change, she welcomed instantly.

“Well, I wanted to move to forward. So, I was pretty happy when I got to, but it was pretty nerve-wracking I would say,” said Meyer.

She scored five of the Tigers’ seven goals in the pair of wins. Patience is her key.

“I feel like I’ve just been taking a lot more of, like my time and just making sure I like look for where I’m shooting and take my time instead of just like booting it as hard as I can,” claimed Meyer.

Regardless of Thursday’s championship game outcome (versus No. 1 PIZM), the postseason run will provide lasting memories for the team.

“It’s going to be good to reflect on the season and see what we’ve achieved,” spoke Chapman. “You know, like I said, being the seven seed and see the character and the enthusiasm the girls have shown to be able to put a run together like this, it would be pretty special to look back on.”

