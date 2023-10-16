Winona Fire Chief to retire October 30

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle will retire on October 30 after 31 years with the Winona Fire Department, including the last 10 as Fire Chief.

Bittle began his career as a part-time firefighter in June 1992 before being promoted to full-time on August 18, 1992.

Bittle was named Captain on May 5, 2007 and then promoted to Fire Chief on May 20, 2013.

During his tenure, Bittle encourage fire personnel to become nationally registered paramedics in order to serve the community better.

He also was the City Emergency Management Coordinator since 2018, which helped lead efforts to coordinate fire department paramedic personnel to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran will be sworn in as the new fire chief on October 30.

He currently oversees fire suppression operations and coordinates all of the department training.

Corcoran began his career with the Winona Fire Department in December 1997 as a part-time firefighter before being promoted to full-time on April 19, 2002.

He was named Captain on April 14, 2012 and named Assistant Fire Chief on March 26, 2016.

Captain Brandon Czaplewski will replace Corcoran as Assistant Fire Chief. Czaplewski has been with the department since January 2007 and was named Captain in May 2020.

The public is invited to attend the retirement and promotion ceremony at Winona City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.