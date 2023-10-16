Winona Fire Chief to retire October 30

Winona Fire Department Trucks
Winona Fire Department Trucks(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle will retire on October 30 after 31 years with the Winona Fire Department, including the last 10 as Fire Chief.

Bittle began his career as a part-time firefighter in June 1992 before being promoted to full-time on August 18, 1992.

Bittle was named Captain on May 5, 2007 and then promoted to Fire Chief on May 20, 2013.

During his tenure, Bittle encourage fire personnel to become nationally registered paramedics in order to serve the community better.

He also was the City Emergency Management Coordinator since 2018, which helped lead efforts to coordinate fire department paramedic personnel to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran will be sworn in as the new fire chief on October 30.

He currently oversees fire suppression operations and coordinates all of the department training.

Corcoran began his career with the Winona Fire Department in December 1997 as a part-time firefighter before being promoted to full-time on April 19, 2002.

He was named Captain on April 14, 2012 and named Assistant Fire Chief on March 26, 2016.

Captain Brandon Czaplewski will replace Corcoran as Assistant Fire Chief. Czaplewski has been with the department since January 2007 and was named Captain in May 2020.

The public is invited to attend the retirement and promotion ceremony at Winona City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

Latest News

Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire
Welcome Charles Kelly to KTTC
Welcome Charles Kelley to the KTTC family
Hitting Holes & Reaching Goals Oct. 28
Grieving mom writes book to help others cope with grief