Welcome Charles Kelly to the KTTC family

Welcome Charles Kelly to KTTC
Welcome Charles Kelly to KTTC(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Charles joined the KTTC News team as a weekend morning anchor/multimedia journalist in September 2023. He was born and raised in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee majoring in broadcast journalism with a certificate in digital arts & culture.

Charles was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about his career at KTTC.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

Latest News

Hitting Holes & Reaching Goals Oct. 28
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Grieving mom writes book to help others cope with grief