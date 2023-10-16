Welcome Charles Kelly to the KTTC family
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Charles joined the KTTC News team as a weekend morning anchor/multimedia journalist in September 2023. He was born and raised in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee majoring in broadcast journalism with a certificate in digital arts & culture.
Charles was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about his career at KTTC.
