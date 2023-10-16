UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Miken Sports production building is considered a total loss after a large fire there Saturday, according to Caledonia City Administrator Jake Dickson.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Dickson went on to say the administration and shipping buildings survived the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was on scene Sunday and is still working to determine what caused the fire.

According to Dickson, roughly 35 people work at Miken Sports.

The were 122 employees in 2022 before that number was cut down to 35 now.

Dickson said the City of Caledonia is expected to have updates in the days ahead.

