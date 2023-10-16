UPDATE: Miken Sports production building is total loss after fire

Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Miken Sports production building is considered a total loss after a large fire there Saturday, according to Caledonia City Administrator Jake Dickson.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Dickson went on to say the administration and shipping buildings survived the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was on scene Sunday and is still working to determine what caused the fire.

According to Dickson, roughly 35 people work at Miken Sports.

The were 122 employees in 2022 before that number was cut down to 35 now.

Dickson said the City of Caledonia is expected to have updates in the days ahead.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

Latest News

Winona Fire Department Trucks
Winona Fire Chief to retire October 30
Welcome Charles Kelly to KTTC
Welcome Charles Kelley to the KTTC family
Hitting Holes & Reaching Goals Oct. 28
Grieving mom writes book to help others cope with grief