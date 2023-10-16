Rochester City Council to hear presentation on Mayo Clinic’s updated five-year plan at Monday’s meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s no question Mayo Clinic has grown immensely since its inception and it’s not slowing does anytime soon.

Mayo Clinic executives are making updates to its five-year plan. At Monday night’s Rochester City Council meeting, the council will decide on approving changes to that plan.

Back in the early 1990′s, the city adopted a special overlay zoning district for Mayo Clinic which acknowledges the unique nature of Mayo Clinic and the interconnected relationship of its buildings.

To help the city in its planning efforts, this ordinance requires the submission and adoption of short-term development plan documents prepared by Mayo Clinic.

This week, Mayo leaders are presenting the most recent short-term plan. It’s called “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” It’s a group of Mayo employees specifically focused on redeveloping its downtown campus.

They’ve put together a list of potential projects like expanding and renovating buildings, building new skyways and parking ramps and even demolishing existing buildings for parking, but nothing is set in stone yet.

The City Council will hear about the plan Monday night. The Planning Commission should state their recommendation on the five-year plan to the City Council.

Following the close of the public hearing, the council may approve the new five-year plan by adopting a resolution.

The city council meeting starts at 7 Monday night. KTTC will have continued coverage from this meeting.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.