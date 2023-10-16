Prime Time Health Advisors offering free Medicare consultations

Free Medicare Plan Advice from Prime Time Health Advisors
Free Medicare Plan Advice from Prime Time Health Advisors(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Prime Time Health Advisors (PTHealth) primarily serves the needs of all Minnesotans who are Medicare-eligible and are in need of health and life insurance products. Mitch Anderson appeared on Midwest Access Monday to help shed some light on Medicare plans. They offer free consultations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions about Medicare or any health plan you can call Mitch at (507) 252-1058.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
police lights
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

Latest News

Charlie Berens - good old-Fashioned tour
Charlie Berens - Good Old Fashioned Tour Oct. 21
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Minnesota State College Southeast to host “Career Night” Monday
Minnesota State College Southeast to host “Career Night” Monday