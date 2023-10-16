Osage man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Mitchell County

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Osage man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after a woman’s skull was found on a stick at Greenbelt River Trail Park in Mitchell in 2021.

Nathan Gilmore, 24, of Osage was initially charged with First-Degree Murder.

However, the judge accepted a plea deal for Second-Degree Murder in August before Monday’s sentencing of 50 years.

The woman killed in this incident was Angela Bradbury, which was discovered in February of 2022 after DNA testing of the skull that was found in the park was tested with DNA samples and dental records provided by the Bradbury family.

GPS tracking and other evidence led authorities to Gilmore where Bradbury’s remains were later found in the park. Police say Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found in 2021.

During a search of Gilmore’s residence in August of 2022, police say they also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where the skull was found.

