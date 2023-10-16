MnDOT says Highway 52 construction projects are almost done

Construction cones
Construction cones(KFYR-TV)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 52 construction works are expected to finish by either late October or early November.

MnDOT’s spokesperson Michael Dougherty said the construction crew is finalizing what is left between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.

He said there will be daily lane closures that will change each day depending on the project.

”Be alert. Road construction is just about done for the season. We want to make it a good safe season as it has been, so if folks can just be alert, slow down, and create a good following distance. That’s the key when you are in a work zone.”

Minnesota Department of Transportation Spokesperson Michael Dougherty

Dougherty said all of the construction projects will finish in time before winter starts for maximum road safety.

