Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit

NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A Missouri man, 24, was hurt after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash overnight.

According to the Zumbrota Police Department, a Zumbrota Police Officer tried to stop a motorcycle around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, that was going south on Highway 52 from the Highway 60 East exit. Police said the motorcycle had no lights.

The officer started a pursuit that continued on Highway 52 south until the driver exited onto Olmsted County Road 31 and crashed shortly after exiting.

The man was hurt in the crash and was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. No word on the extent of injuries.

Crash scene. (KTTC)

The incident will be referred to the Goodhue County Attorney’s Office for formal charging.

Zumbrota Police say the man is not in custody.

The Minnesota State Patrol, The Goodhue and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Offices, Pine Island Fire-Rescue, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with the crash.

