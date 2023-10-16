Minnesota State College Southeast to host “Career Night” Monday

MSC SE career night
MSC SE career night(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – If you enjoy hands-on work and have ever considered a career in a trades, technical or transportation field, you may want to check this out.

Minnesota State College Southeast is hosting a career night in Winona Monday.

Prospective students and their families are invited to learn about the college’s career and technical program, all while enjoying some free pizza.

College professors and expert will share what it’s like actually working in these careers.

It starts at 4:30 p.m. at the MSC southeast campus in Winona.

