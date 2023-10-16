Mason City woman injured after crash with multiple deer

Cerro Gordo County crash
Cerro Gordo County crash(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City woman has some minor injuries after hitting multiple deer in the road in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Orchid Avenue about a quarter mile North of 300th Street.

Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Peterson was southbound when two deer ran into the road in front of her.

She was evaluated by Mason City Fire EMS Personnel, but was not transported to a hospital.

