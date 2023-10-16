Mason City woman injured after crash with multiple deer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City woman has some minor injuries after hitting multiple deer in the road in Cerro Gordo County.
It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Orchid Avenue about a quarter mile North of 300th Street.
Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Peterson was southbound when two deer ran into the road in front of her.
She was evaluated by Mason City Fire EMS Personnel, but was not transported to a hospital.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.