Mason City woman injured after crash with multiple deer

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City woman has some minor injuries after hitting multiple deer in the road in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Orchid Avenue about a quarter mile North of 300th Street.

Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Peterson was southbound when two deer ran into the road in front of her.

She was evaluated by Mason City Fire EMS Personnel, but was not transported to a hospital.

