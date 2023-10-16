Lowe’s Hometowns begins work on new skatepark Monday in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A brand new skatepark is coming to Stewartville thanks to a big box store grant.

Earlier this year, the park was selected as one of 100 projects in Lowe’s Hometowns Community Impact Program, a five year, 100-million-dollar investment from Lowe’s to community improvement projects across America.

Two years ago, a group of local kids set out on a mission to find a safe space to skateboard, bike and ride scooters in Stewartville.

After a visit to city hall, a petition with 300 signatures and two years of fundraising, the community is finally getting the skate park they’ve been dreaming about.

Lowe’s Hometowns will help install a flat, safe skating surface, park benches, signage and landscaping with Lowe’s associate volunteers, the “Red Vests” starting Monday.

Starting at 10 a.m. and going till 2:00 p.m. at Meadow Park North Avenue NE in Stewartville, Lowe’s employees will be installing the skatepark under the leadership of Lowe’s Store Manager, Shane Anderson.

