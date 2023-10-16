Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
Crash scene.
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge Chutkan holds hearing over proposed gag order in Trump’s US election interference case
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
Missouri man hurt in motorcycle crash after pursuit
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Major US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy