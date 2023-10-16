KTTC honored with Regional Emmy® for coverage of February snow storm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News was honored to win a 2023 Regional Emmy® Award from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science Saturday evening.

KTTC News Today was honored for live, team coverage during a major snow storm in February 23, 2023. The show that morning featured live reports from across the viewing area, live traffic and road conditions as severe winter weather moved across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and the latest forecast updated throughout the show. The station was represented at the ceremony by producer Stevan Stojanovic, anchors Jess Abrahamson and Kelsey Marier, meteorologist Ted Schmidt, reporter Darian Leddy, photographer Chuck Sibley, and director Micheal Crowley.

KTTC News was also honored with a nomination for Project Tornado: Storms that Shape Us. The station was represented by chief meteorologist Nick Jansen, KTTC assistant news director Kamie Roesler, and former KTTC News executive producer Victoria Carra.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this recognition from our peers in the industry and proves how dedicated the KTTC News team is to covering our communities, especially during major weather events, “ said KTTC news director Michael Oder.

KTTC News Today airs Monday to Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

