Hitting Holes & Reaching Goals Oct. 28

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals for Brighter Tomorrows’ will have a special cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 28 at the Rochester Event center. The event times are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brighter Tomorrows is offers programming and essential support for families dealing with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

If you would like more information about the event, you can check it out here.

