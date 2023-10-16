Hitting Holes & Reaching Goals Oct. 28

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals for Brighter Tomorrows’ will have a special cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 28 at the Rochester Event center. The event times are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brighter Tomorrows is offers programming and essential support for families dealing with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

If you would like more information about the event, you can check it out here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.