Grieving mom writes book to help others cope with grief

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Melissa Halvorson lost her son at age 27 in a tragic vehicle accident. She found that journaling, along with establishing a nonprofit organization has helped her maintain some level of sanity. Melissa hopes her book ‘Rantings & Wisdom from a grieving mom’ can help others cope from grief. All profits from her book will be given to the Blaine Halvorson Memorial. This is a MN 501c3 nonprofit organization which supports veterans in financial crisis and veteran’s charities and groups.

Melissa was our guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about her book.

You can check out her book on amazon here.

