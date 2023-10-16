Cool sunshine to start the week; Showers will be possible in the middle of the week

High temps will be in the 50s and 60s this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a bright and cool note as high pressure drifts into the Upper Midwest. Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the mid-50s and a light northwest breeze.

After a clear and chilly night tonight, slightly warmer air will trickle into the area on Tuesday. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies tomorrow with light southwest winds, and high temperatures will be in the low 60s. That will actually be a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Warm air will continue to build northward into the region on Wednesday as a storm system moves in from the west. Cloud cover will thicken during the day with a chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-60s with a gusty southwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

There will be a chance of isolated showers on Thursday with some breaks of sunshine possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a gusty west breeze.

After a bright and seasonably cool day on Friday, the weekend weather will be partly sunny and seasonably cool. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s with a cool west breeze.

@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Monday, October 16, 2023. We’re going to enjoy a lot of sunshine today with high temperatures in the mid 50s and light winds. After a day featuring highs in the 60s, there will be chances for isolated showers in the mid week. The weekend will be bright and cool. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota

