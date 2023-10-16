City of Zumbrota considering disbanding police department

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Zumbrota will propose contracting law enforcement services with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office this week at a city council meeting.

In a release sent by the Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425, on Friday, October 13th, 2023, the members were notified by the city of Zumbrota that the city had approached the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office in August to request information about contracting with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services in the City of Zumbrota.

Union Steward Tony Pasquale said members were surprised to find out the city has had meetings to discuss this further without providing notice to them before Friday’s meeting.

The union is encouraging anyone who wishes to express their support for maintaining the Zumbrota Police Department to contact the City of Zumbrota and the City Council. The union said the best way reach city officials is through email or mail.

The union cited the website for information on the best way to contact city officials.

The Mayor and City Council Members do not have offices in City Hall, therefore, in order to assure prompt attention to correspondence all e-mails are sent to staff and forwarded to the appropriate elected official. Please contact Zumbrota City Hall, bgrudem@ci.zumbrota.mn.us if you wish to be on an upcoming agenda.” The mailing address for City Hall is 175 West Avenue, the phone number is Phone: 507-732- 7318.

The members of the Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 also request that any comments, concerns, or statements are respectful.

Pasquale stated the following:

The members of the Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 also request that any comments, concerns, or statements of support remain positive, uplifting, and respectful. We understand that this news is appalling to many, but we do not want to see it turn to personal attacks, misinformation, or blame. Please know that the men and women of Local 425 are dedicated to providing the same high level of service as we always have throughout this time and will continue to enjoy a strong mutual aid relationship with our partners and friends of the Sheriff’s Office

The city council meeting is on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Zumbrota City Hall.

