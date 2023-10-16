Charlie Berens - Good Old Fashioned Tour Oct. 21

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Due to overwhelming demand, a second performance on comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute, Charlie Berens’ Good Old-Fashioned Tour has been added at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, October 21at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $29. Charlie Berens was a guest on Midwest Access Monday and talked more about the tour.

If you would like to get tickets for the tour, you can reach the website here.

