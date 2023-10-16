Beautiful fall weather ahead this week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We started the new week on a pleasant note and more beautiful fall weather is in store for the upcoming week, perfect conditions to get outside and check out the fall colors.

Current fall colors (KTTC)

With the seasonal temperatures and quiet weather we are expecting in the coming week, this will likely be the best time to check out the fall colors in our area if you haven’t had time yet this season. According to Explorefall.com, many of the leaves in our area are expected to reach peak color in the coming days.

Fall color forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, temperatures will be chilly, settling into the mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected with light southwest winds at 3-8 mph. Widespread sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid-60s settle in for Tuesday with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, temperatures remain seasonably warm in the low to mid-60s and mainly cloudy skies. Our area will see a low-pressure system move through the region, which will bring a chance for isolated showers to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa throughout the day on Wednesday.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Clouds continue into Thursday along with a few lingering stray rain showers following the passing of a cold front. The backside of this frontal boundary will usher slightly cooler, more seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for the remainder of the work week. Sunshine is expected to return Friday and continue into the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

