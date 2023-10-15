Seasonal temperatures ahead this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a pleasant fall day across the region Sunday and more beautiful weather is in store this coming week. Tonight, conditions will be quiet and chilly as overnight temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will start off the work week on a seasonably cool note as temperatures remain in the low to mid-50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures trend slightly warmer, back to seasonal levels in the upper 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperautre Trend
Temperautre Trend(KTTC)

Our warmest day of the week will be Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s around our area. Temperatures will cool slightly, back to the mid-50s for the remainder of the week with pleasant sunshine.

Rain chances will be rather limited around our area this coming week. The best opportunities for any rainfall will be stray showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

