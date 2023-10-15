Rochester hosts its 1st ever Pickleball Classic

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center was packed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday as dozens came out to play pickleball.

Inside Out Pickleball and To Pickleball and Beyond teamed up to host the first ever Rochester Pickleball Classic.

This daylong event featured three different four-hour long brackets. The women’s bracket kicked off the day at 8 am, the co-ed bracket started up at 12 p.m., with the men’s bracket wrapping up the event at 4 p.m.

Players of all skill levels were invited to participate, Jackson Pelzer of Inside Out Pickleball explained they hope to expand and grow the sport of pickleball through this event.

“The goal of ours is to grow the sport in Rochester its growing all over the nation, but we have some really great groups here in Rochester, a lot of people are passionate about pickleball. So, its a fun opportunity to meet and congregate with them,” Pelzer said.

Pelzer added how both organizations are hopeful to continue hosting this event in the coming years.

