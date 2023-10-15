Little Thistle Brewing hosts annual Record Show

Little Thistle Brewing hosting its annual Record Show
Little Thistle Brewing hosting its annual Record Show(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From 11a.m. to 4p.m. local brewery patrons were treated with a wide array of music to buy.

Little Thistle Brewing hosted a Record Day earlier this afternoon, where customers could sort through a wide range of different CDs, vinyls and records as they enjoyed their food and beverages.

The event covered all genres of music. The organizers said they chose the brewery as the host site because food and beverage go hand-in-hand with record sales. While also adding how him and his staff hope to continue the revival of records.

“We like people to have the feeling that this is an art form. We don’t want it to go away we want to keep promoting it we want it to stay here and invite people to come down and take a look,” Promoter Richard Farnson said.

Farnson added how he and his staff hold these events not just in Rochester but in Breweries across the Midwest.

