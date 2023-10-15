Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) – A large fire broke out on Saturday morning at Miken Sports’ production building in Caledonia.

Miken Sports is a baseball and softball equipment manufacturer. There were several burnt remains of softballs and sports equipment near the site.

Burnt softballs at what used to be Miken Sports' production building

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, there is no official information on the cause of the fire.

Caledonia locals said multiple fire departments from surrounding areas joined to fight the large blaze.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.