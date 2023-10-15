Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group gathers Sunday afternoon

Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group gathers Sunday afternoon
Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group gathers Sunday afternoon(Audrey Dickherber)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jewish Mayo Clinic employees gathered Sunday afternoon in solidarity as part of the Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group (MERG).

This resource group is one of Mayo’s newest MERGs. The group’s chair Peter Kalina said the Jewish Heritage MERG aims to support and provide a space for the Jewish community to process what they are going through after Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

“We thought it would be just a great opportunity for people to continue the dialogue that we have been having all week long among each other as well as with many other people in Mayo Clinic, and have an opportunity just to get together in a slightly more relaxed environment than we had been during the rest of the week.”

Jewish Heritage Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group (MERG) Chair Peter Kalina

“I think that people need to feel the solidarity of one another. It’s important here to see familiar faces, and so if you meet people at work you have the sense of familiarity. I really do believe that the most important thing about what happened is to remember the absolutely, beyond-the-pale, heinous nature of the events which everyone is now processing.”

B'nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner

Rabbi Michelle Werner said she appreciates everyone who reached out to the Jewish community to provide support. She encourages local communities to continue to stand up in solidarity.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Authorities end search for domestic assault suspect in Pine Island
Hundreds of fans headed to the Rochester Cinema to be some of the first to see Swift’s theater...
Eras Tour film draws hundreds to Rochester theater
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Latest News

Large fire at Caledonia's Miken Sports production building on Saturday
Large fire at Caledonia’s Miken Sports production building on Saturday
KTTC News at 10
Rochester hosts its 1st ever Pickleball Classic
KTTC News at 10
Church Group returns home after evacuating from Israel
Garden Party Books
Garden Party Books celebrates its second birthday