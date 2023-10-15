Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group gathers Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jewish Mayo Clinic employees gathered Sunday afternoon in solidarity as part of the Jewish Heritage Mayo Employee Resource Group (MERG).

This resource group is one of Mayo’s newest MERGs. The group’s chair Peter Kalina said the Jewish Heritage MERG aims to support and provide a space for the Jewish community to process what they are going through after Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

“We thought it would be just a great opportunity for people to continue the dialogue that we have been having all week long among each other as well as with many other people in Mayo Clinic, and have an opportunity just to get together in a slightly more relaxed environment than we had been during the rest of the week.”

“I think that people need to feel the solidarity of one another. It’s important here to see familiar faces, and so if you meet people at work you have the sense of familiarity. I really do believe that the most important thing about what happened is to remember the absolutely, beyond-the-pale, heinous nature of the events which everyone is now processing.”

Rabbi Michelle Werner said she appreciates everyone who reached out to the Jewish community to provide support. She encourages local communities to continue to stand up in solidarity.

