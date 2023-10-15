Garden Party Books celebrates its second birthday

Garden Party Books
Garden Party Books(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An independent bookstore is celebrating its birthday with a wide range of activities an events.

On October 14, 2021, Garden Party Books opened its doors, on Saturday its celebrated two years of serving the community.

The store offers a wide variety of used books and other items like artwork, stickers and bookmarks. To celebrated there was a $1 book sale, a scavenger hint throughout the store among other activities.

“We definitely have some plans in the works for more classes more activities more collaborations with other local artists. it’s been really great to have megan here today to work with her. we carry her stuff all the time so more things like that and then also to work on our garden area in the back so we can fully be garden party books,” Garden Party Books Co-Owner Anna Smith said.

The store is open 10 am to 5pm Thursday through Monday, and it opens at 1 pm on Sundays.

