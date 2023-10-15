Decreasing clouds Sunday; Warming temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw drier conditions across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Saturday, although temperatures were on the chilly side. Tonight, overcast skies will remain along with breezy north winds at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another chilly day is on tap Sunday as afternoon temperatures only look to manage the low to mid-50s. Winds will be on the breezy side out of the north at 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the morning, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. Sunshine is expected to return later in the afternoon.

We are looking ahead to warming temperatures next week. Monday will start off the new work week with highs in the low to mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s with areawide low to mid-60s on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain seasonal in the mid to upper 50s Thursday through the early weekend.

Our area is expected to stay mainly dry this upcoming week, but there could be a chance for stray to isolated rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Overall confidence is low at this time, but we will continue to monitor this particular event in the coming days.

