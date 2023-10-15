Calmer conditions for Sunday with more sunshine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This morning was a chilly start to a new week in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa as temperatures hit lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Cloudy conditions will continue to roll throughout much of the region this morning until afternoon. Sunday’s afternoon forecast will have sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the north today with wind speeds around 10-12 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in the region with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday Planner (KTTC)

Monday’s forecast will have plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The rest of this week we will have sunshine until a possible stray rain chance on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will continue to warm this week, increasing from the mid-50s on Monday to the low 60s on Wednesday. The latter half of this week should be slightly above the average for Olmsted County.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Saturday’s forecast was not optimal throughout the region for the annular solar eclipse. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies were present throughout Rochester; however, some of our viewers were able to capture the partial eclipse through the cloud coverage. Partial eclipse coverage ranged from 50% to about 45% in terms of the moon covering the sun in Rochester. During the annular solar eclipse, the moon is farther away from the Earth and does not fully block the sun. A ‘ring of fire’ forms around the moon during annularity. Check out this photo taken here in NW, Rochester of the partial annular solar eclipse!

Annular Solar Eclipse in Rochester (KTTC)

Overall, this week is looking nice in regard to more sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Seven Day (KTTC)

