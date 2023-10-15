3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting

FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in...
FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Authorities end search for domestic assault suspect in Pine Island
Hundreds of fans headed to the Rochester Cinema to be some of the first to see Swift’s theater...
Eras Tour film draws hundreds to Rochester theater
Friends and neighbors in Iowa stepped up to help a widow harvest her corn crops.
Dozens of volunteers helped a woman harvest her crops after her husband died

Latest News

FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.
3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff’s officials say
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record