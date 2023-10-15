23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEM 2023 Homecoming
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Authorities end search for domestic assault suspect in Pine Island
Hundreds of fans headed to the Rochester Cinema to be some of the first to see Swift’s theater...
Eras Tour film draws hundreds to Rochester theater
Friends and neighbors in Iowa stepped up to help a widow harvest her corn crops.
Dozens of volunteers helped a woman harvest her crops after her husband died

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76