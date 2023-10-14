Sports Extra 10/13

By Julian Mitchell and Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment One Includes:

- John Marshall vs. Owatonna

- Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Lourdes

- Breck vs. 7 Kasson-Mantorville

Segment Two Includes:

- Dover-Eyota vs. 7 Chatfield

- 9 Cannon Falls vs. St. Charles

- Rushford-Peterson vs. Lewiston-Altura

- 6 Kingsland vs. 10 Spring Grove

Segment Three Includes:

- Soccer Section Saturday

- RCTC Football Preview

- Play of the Week

