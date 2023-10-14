Overcast skies, breezy conditions today

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The last of this low-pressure system has brought stray showers across many counties north and west of the I-90 corridor this morning. Radar estimated rainfall totals in the last 24 hours show the highest rainfall accumulations in Steele and Freeborn counties. Totals from the radar indicate a range in those areas around 1.5″ to 2″. The heaviest rain from this system did fall towards Minneapolis’ southwestern region with those counties seeing around 3″ to 4″ worth of rain. The lower pressure that has brought all of the much-needed rainfall has moved off towards Illinois and Indiana now. Aside from the light rain, this morning conditions were breezy with winds out of the north around 10-15 mph while gusts peaked into the upper 20s.

Radar Estimated Rainfall (KTTC)

Saturday will continue to be mainly overcast with the best chance of the sun making an appearance in the afternoon hours. Winds will still be out of the north around 15 mph with gusts into the mid-20s. Overnight cloudy skies will persist through the morning hours with temperatures in the low 40s. Sunday’s temperature outlook is expected to have highs in the mid to low 50s. Cloudy conditions will gradually dissipate through the late morning hours and be partly cloudy by the time the afternoon rolls around.

Saturday Outlook (KTTC)

A slight warming trend next week will allow Olmsted County to have above temperatures before the next round of stray showers primarily roll through on Thursday. Highs for the week are expected to be in the upper 50s on Tuesday with temperatures reaching lower 60s on Wednesday.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

A forecast that calls for more sunshine and warmer temperatures will be a nice change of pace this coming week!

Seven Day (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.