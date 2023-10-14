More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents

WATERVLLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Another southern Minnesota school district is dealing with student behavior issues in conjunction with its homecoming week.

KTTC’s sister station in Mankato, KEYC, is reporting some Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (WEM) High School students are suspected of vandalism off campus. According to KEYC, this involves a group of around 50 students, who allegedly wrote racist and homophobic phrases on a vehicle earlier in the week.

This prompted WEM school leaders to issue a letter to families about the escalated events associated with the district’s homecoming celebration, called them “troubling.”

Another incident is reported to have happened after the initial letter went out, causing district leaders to cancel the remaining homecoming activities, including the royalty coronation and dance.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway.

Waterville is about 30-miles northwest of Owatonna.

All this comes as the Plainview-Elgin-Millville school community continues to deal with the aftermath of alleged student behavior issues during its homecoming back in late-September. As KTTC has reported, law enforcement is involved with the PEM incidents, as well.

