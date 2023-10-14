Legacy Toys opens its eighth store at Miracle Mile.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since 2012, Legacy Toys has been opening stores in Minnesota and North Dakota. Now, it is welcoming Rochester as its latest location.

In 2019, the company expanded to the Twin Cities. Following the closure of ABC and Toy Zone earlier this year, Legacy Toys Chief Operating Officer Peter Cpin and his staff saw an opportunity to expand operations to southeast Minnesota.

The store features a wide range of toys and games for customers, and there are plans to add a number of interactive activities for kids to play with as their parents are shopping.

The store’s management says it wants to create a welcoming environment for people to not just shop but enjoy as well.

“Really, our goal in all of our locations is to create a space where families can come and be immersed in a fun and interactive environment, where they can find fun activities and games and toys they can bring home,” Cpin said.

As phones and tablets continue to grow in popularity among children, Cpin says the store hopes to show kids alternative forms of entertainment away from the screen.

“We purposely try and steer kids in the opposite direction. We don’t have a lot of electronics in our stores,” Cpin said. “We have a lot of learning toys and manipulative toys, and fidgets and pretend play and all that kind of stuff, and really that helps encourage the imagination.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the store, visit Legacy Toys.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.