Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat

Iowa State Capitol building
Iowa State Capitol building(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:45 PM today, The Iowa State Patrol received information about a threat made via social media to the Iowa State Capitol building from the United States Capitol Police. The Department of Public Safety investigated and assessed the threat and determined it to be not credible.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol swept the building and located nothing of concern and at 1:30 PM, the building was cleared. All normal activities at the Capitol have resumed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Authorities end search for domestic assault suspect in Pine Island
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company

Latest News

Sports Extra Pt. 2
Legacy Toys opening its eighth store at Miracle Mile
Legacy Toys opens its eighth store at Miracle Mile
A look inside Owatonna’s new high school
More Minnesota students see homecoming activities cancelled after “troubling” incidents