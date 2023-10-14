Eras Tour film draws hundreds to Rochester theater

Hundreds of fans headed to the Rochester Cinema to be some of the first to see Swift’s theater...
Hundreds of fans headed to the Rochester Cinema to be some of the first to see Swift’s theater debut.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This past summer, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour took the nation by storm. Now, Swift is ready for round two with the premiere of the Eras Tour film.

The film hit theaters Thursday night after a last-minute announcement from Swift. So far, the film has a score of 100% on movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes.

According to NBC News the film is already a $100 million block buster, and it could rake in another $100 million over the opening weekend.

“We planned it out and bought out tickets weeks ago just so we would be able to see it when it came out and we were all just like super excited for it,” fan Olivia Hanson said.

To celebrate opening weekend, Rochester Cinema had a photobooth, new merch and a friendship bracelet station.

“She is an incredible person if you look at the actual history, what she stands for. She is more than just a singer, she is an artist, she is a philanthropic person. She is amazing all around,” fan Erica Lyn Troeger said.

It is unclear how long the film will run in theaters.

