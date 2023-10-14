3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching for suspect in domestic situation in Pine Island
Authorities end search for domestic assault suspect in Pine Island
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

A partial eclipse was seen in the skies of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. (Source:...
Solar eclipse seen in New Mexico
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Israeli military spokesman: Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’
Tens of thousands of spectators view the 'ring of fire' while at the Albuquerque International...
Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received...
Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert