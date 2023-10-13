Rochester Mayor for a Day Essay Contest now open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester and Mayor Kim Norton are participating in the League of Minnesota Cities’ (LMC) annual Mayor for a Day Essay Contest again this year.

The contest is open to students in fourth, fifth or sixth grades this school year with three winners set to receive prizes of $100 from LMC.

Winning essays will also be published in the LMC magazine.

The question this year is, “What would you do if you were mayor for a day?”

Entries for the 2023 Mayor for a Day Essay Contest can be emailed, submitted online or postmarked by December 12, 2023.

Winners will be notified in early January.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our local youth to share their ideas and thoughts on local government. I encourage our fourth, fifth and sixth grade student to submit an essay,” said Norton. “I am eager to get a glimpse of our City through their perspectives and discover their thoughts on how to continue improving the Rochester community for residents of all ages and backgrounds. Children and youth are such a vital part of the future of our city and cities across our great state.”

The form to submit your essay and more information is available here.

Mayor Norton released this video inviting contestants to enter their essays below.

