Rep. Finstad’s office in contact with Minnesotans in Israel, helping coordinate safe returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Congressman Brad Finstad (R) took to X Thursday night to confirm his office has been in contact with Minnesotans who are currently abroad in Israel, as the country is at war with Hamas.

He said his office is doing what it can to help them return home safely, and he encourages people who need assistance to reach out.

He is message was quote tweeted on top of the Department of State’s message that, “Starting October 13, we will secure charter flights to help U.S. citizens and immediate family members who have been unable to book commercial transit and seek a safe means of departing Israel.”

Rep. Finstad's office is in touch with Minnesotans in Israel (@RepFinstad on X)

