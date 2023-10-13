More Minnesota students say they are victims of bullying, survey shows

2022 Minnesota Student Survey: bullying responses
2022 Minnesota Student Survey: bullying responses(KTTC)
By Brock Bergey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health paints a troubling picture when it comes to bullying in our schools.

According to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey, which includes student responses from four grade levels, 23% of the state’s fifth graders reported being victims of weekly bullying. That’s up from 21% of fifth graders in 2019. The eighth grade percentage rose from 21% in 2019 to 23% in 2022; with the ninth grade percentage increasing from 18% to 19%, from 2019 to 2022. 17% of eleventh graders reported being bullied on a weekly basis in 2022, up from 14% in 2019.

More than 135,000 Minnesota students participated in the state’s 2022 survey. The group of students reported greater struggles with mental health, such as depression and anxiety, than at any other time in the history of the survey, which began in 1989 and occurs every three years.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The event is aimed at preventing childhood bullying and promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

