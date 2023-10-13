Midwest Tailgate: Just Ducky Moroccan Sliders

Midwest Tailgate: Century High School Homecoming Parade
Midwest Tailgate: Century High School Homecoming Parade(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access was LIVE in Rochester Friday as Midwest Tailgate prepares for Friday night football, likely in the rain.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Midwest Tailgate is brought to you by Carpet One. Other sponsors for Midwest Tailgate include:

Wildwood Sports Bar and GrillDestination Bar-B-QYe Olde Butcher Shoppe and Zumbrota’s Flagship Chevrolet.

Here is the recipe for Just Ducky Moroccan Sliders:

Ingredients

Apricot Preserves

Four duck breasts

Shredded white cheddar

Arugula

Fresh buns-toasted

Duck Marinade

Ingredients

Honey 1/2 cups

Fresh Cilantro chopped

1/2 cups Lemon Juice

3/4 cup Ketchup

2 3/4 cup Cider vinegar

3/4cup Chopped Garlic

1TSP 5 spice

1 tbs Kosher Salt

1 TBS Smoked Paprika

1 TBS Cardmom Seeds –Crushed (chop with knife or crush with mallet 2 each Marinade duck overnight

Equipment: • Pellet Grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Aluminum pan 9x13 • Cutting board • Sharp knife • 2 Mixing bowl • Basting brush • Wooden spoon • Pan spray

Procedure Grill Breast until Medium about 135-140 brush with marinade often Rest and slice thin. Arrange on toasted bun with a smear of apricot preserves fresh arugula and white cheddar

Also, here is the recipe for Candied Bacon Crackers with a Kick.

Ingredients

- Four pieces Miesfelds Bacon

- Club Crackers

- 2-3 Jalapenos thinly sliced or Pepper of your choice

- Brown Sugar

- Meat Church Texas Sugar Seasoning

*Available @ Destination Bar-B-Q

Instructions

1. Cut bacon slices into 3 equal pieces

2. Lay out club crackers

3. Place 1 piece of bacon onto each cracker

4. Sprinkle brown sugar on top of each piece of bacon

5. Add one thinly sliced jalapeno to the center of each piece of bacon

6. Finish with a sprinkle of Meat Church’s “Texas Sugar”

7. Smoke/cook at 350o until bacon is cook through

