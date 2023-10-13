A look inside Owatonna’s new high school

Owatonna high school
Owatonna high school(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Owatonna’s brand new high school opened a little more than a month ago for its first school year.

It’s three stories and more than 300,000 square feet, accommodating 1,600 students.

There are several interesting features including a full-sized restaurant style kitchen for home economics. There is also some audio technology that can play back a recording to make it sound like it’s coming from different venues like U.S. Bank Stadium or Carnegie Hall.

School leaders say the new space helps facilitate the school’s mission of career readiness.

“We want every student to have an idea of where they want to go after four years with us and in order to do that, we had to make sure that we have pathways for them that they can explore new careers or opportunities that are going to be available to them outside of high school. And so, the design of this space is to absolutely have those spaces come alive where they can do, they’re on campus learning and then connect with business and industry outside of us,” Owatonna High School principal Kory Kath said.

There are two open houses coming up to tour the entire school. That’s happening on both November 2 and 14 from 5-7 P.M..

