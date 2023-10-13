Authorities end search for domestic assault suspect in Pine Island

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Law enforcement agencies in Pine Island say they are stopping the search for a suspect involved in a domestic assault.

Just after 3:00 p.m. Friday, Goodhue County Sheriff deputies were called to a home on 2nd Avenue SE for a domestic assault. According to authorities, a deputy responding to scene suffered non-life threatening injury and did not require immediate medical attention.

Authorities said the suspect ran off from deputies. They do not believe his is armed at this moment. They ended the search as the suspect is known to law enforcement.

The suspect is being described by authorities as a male, 6′1″, approximately 175 pounds wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

Pine Island Public School was on lockdown for a while.

Goodhue deputies were assisted by the Zumbrota Police Department, MN State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and K9, and Rochester Police Department and K9. Drones from the GCSO and the Rochester PD were also used.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.