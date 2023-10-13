Eastside neighborhood divided over proposed homeless shelter

Eastside neighborhood divided over proposed homeless shelter.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An effort to shelter those experiencing homelessness is dividing a neighborhood.

Olmsted County announced last month it is planning on converting the Residences of Old Town Hall on the east side of Rochester into an overnight homeless shelter. The neighborhood has been loud with its concerns.

The Eastside Neighborhood Association made it very clear it is not going to take sides on the polarizing topic, but simply be a voice for its members.

At Thursday night’s meeting, the association shared it has been asking for more information but hasn’t been given it despite many efforts. Safety of the neighborhood is at the forefront of it all.

“God knows that not everybody who is homeless is dangerous more than any more of the population. We are just not being kept informed,” member Mary Jo Majerus said. “We really need neighbors to speak up individually and as a group.”

KTTC has reached out to Olmsted County housing director David Dunn for comment but has not heard back yet.

The county applied for grant money for the shelter in September and will have results in late December or January.

