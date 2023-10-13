Damp and cold tonight; Windy and cold weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us have seen some good rainfall the past two days, over an inch in many locations.

Rainfall amounts since Thursday (KTTC)

Tonight, drizzle and isolated showers are possible with overcast skies and strong winds. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. If you plan to head to any Friday night football games, make sure to dress warm and bring rain gear to stay dry.

Friday night lights forecast (KTTC)

This weekend is setting up to be a cool and windy one. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s both days breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. A few lingering stray to isolated showers are possible Saturday morning and afternoon. Some sunshine is expected to return Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

Temperatures are set to slowly warm throughout next week. Settling into the mid-50s on Monday before climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

The majority of the upcoming week is looking dry, with our next rain chance arriving Wednesday evening into Thursday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

