Damp and cold tonight; Windy and cold weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us have seen some good rainfall the past two days, over an inch in many locations.

Rainfall amounts since Thursday
Rainfall amounts since Thursday(KTTC)

Tonight, drizzle and isolated showers are possible with overcast skies and strong winds. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. If you plan to head to any Friday night football games, make sure to dress warm and bring rain gear to stay dry.

Friday night lights forecast
Friday night lights forecast(KTTC)

This weekend is setting up to be a cool and windy one. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s both days breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. A few lingering stray to isolated showers are possible Saturday morning and afternoon. Some sunshine is expected to return Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

Temperatures are set to slowly warm throughout next week. Settling into the mid-50s on Monday before climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

The majority of the upcoming week is looking dry, with our next rain chance arriving Wednesday evening into Thursday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
RPD Quarry Hill Vandalization Suspect
RPD asking for help identifying three people who vandalized Quarry Hill
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Winona County crash with semi leaves Wisconsin man dead
North Dakota church members land safely at RST after leaving Israel
Church group makes safe return to RST from Israel

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast - 10/13/23
Sarah's 6pm Friday Forecast - 10/13/23
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Blustery and wet today; A cool weekend is ahead
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
KTTC News at 5
KTTC WX - Showers continue